JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film grabs 7th position at US box office

JugJugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo has not only impressed the homegrown audience, but it has also garnered appreciation from overseas as well. As per the statistic of IMDB, Karan Johar's latest production venture has entered the US box office list. The film has been ranked in the 7th position, below Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but beating Everything Everywhere All at Once. The lead pair of the film, Varun and Kiara shared the screenshot of the US listing on their Instagram stories and expressed gratitude for the fabulous response.

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer starring Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released theatrically on June 24. Till now, the film has earned over Rs 60 crores worldwide. The official Twitter handle of the Kiara shared the first-weekend box office figures of Jugjugg Jeeyo in a poster. "Dhamaka ji too much. Thank u for the worldwide love. In theatres now #JugJuggJeeyo."

Here's the tweet

Dhamaka ji too much Thank u for the world wide love. In theatres now #JugJuggJeeyo pic.twitter.com/TWWnhSxl6G June 27, 2022

Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, the family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It has got a thumbs up from the audience. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry. "There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good," Neha Dhupia wrote.

"#ArjunRecommends | AK makes you laugh & chuckle. Neetu Aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that`s needed to hold a family together. Manish & Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer !!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva we hav a winner on hand," Arjun Kapoor wrote. JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.