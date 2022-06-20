JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s film to screen in Ranchi court before release, here's why

File Photo

Days before the movie's scheduled premiere, Jugjugg Jeeyo is handling a legal matter. It has been claimed that the movie, which is supported by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, plagiarised Bunny Rani for Jugjugg Jeeyo, a short tale by Vishal A. Singh. Regarding the accusations, it has been announced that Jugjugg Jeeyo will be shown for Ranchi Court before the movie's release.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are the main characters of Jugjugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor playing important supporting parts. Additionally, this movie marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta.

A court in Ranchi has reportedly mandated a showing of the movie, according to an Etimes article. According to IndiaToday.in, the judge M C Jha will hear the arguments after the movie is shown and determine whether or not it breaches the Copyright Act.

Following the release of the teaser in May, a man by the name of Vishal A. Singh also accused Karan Johar's Dharma Productions of plagiarising. Vishal, who is purportedly a scriptwriter, said that KJo's Dharma Productions had stolen his idea for Jugjugg Jeeyo.

“Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar", he wrote in a series of tweets.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo cast is actively promoting the movie in the meantime. When Varun, Kiara, Anil, and Neetu arrived in Delhi on Sunday, they were spotted engaging with fans and enjoying street food. The movie also opened the door for the Nach Punjaban challenge, in which a number of celebrities posted videos of themselves performing the song's hook step.