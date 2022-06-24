JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter review: Varun Dhawan's film wins masses, netizens call it 'family entertainer'

JugJugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter reaction: It's Good Newwz for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, as their comedy-drama has impressed the masses. The film has already garnered praise from critics, and the public has also accepted this fresh take on troubled marriages and convoluted relationships. Right from the morning #JugJuggJeeyo is trending on Twitter, and people are sharing their views on the film. Let's have a look at some of the reactions.

Idk how to express this feeling but right after seeing her on the screen I got tears in my eyes roller-coaster ride of emotions it is, happy tears and the shievery hands #JugJuggJeeyo Ginnyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/wfNUue0CPI — BhuMi(mostlysane.life) (@iamMostlysaner) June 24, 2022

#JugJuggJeeyo has been watched and it's such an amazing movie about family and the problems ppl face in married life in such a beautiful funny and ENTERTAINING way you won't get bored for once it's just too good it will make you laugh cry scream dance all at the same time. — annesha | jugjugg jeeyo. (@ApnaaVarun) June 24, 2022

Rating One Time Watch#JugJuggJeeyo is an family entertainer film where #Varun and #KiaraAdvani acting is good but fails to remain flawless...Overall One Time Watch. — Raghavendra (@SRaghavendra87) June 24, 2022

#JugJuggJeeyoReview what a movie after 2.5 yrs vduu is back as kukku ura maza aa haya. after main tera hero this is the best version of @Varun_dvn and yaa @AnilKapoor sir acting so awesome man #JugJuggJeeyo @raj_a_mehta @advani_kiara @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/fa01atw0YT — Nitesh Kashyap Jha (@niteshkshyp_2) June 24, 2022

That was funny but literally the most emotional and beautiful Milan #JugJuggJeeyo — Tisha (@itstisha_7) June 24, 2022

It is a roller coaster of relationships and emotions.The first half was a laughter riot and my tummy still hurts I swear and second half is full of emotional scenes

Loved the film to the core#JugJuggJeeyo #JugJuggJeeyoReview June 24, 2022

I think it is the best comedy film of 2022 . Anil Kapoor Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani everyone has done a fantastic role#JugJuggJeeyo — Yogi @PathanOn25Jan) June 24, 2022

It was great experience watching Jug Jugg Jeeyo on big screen, it's a must watch movie with your family!#JugJuggJeeyo — Shanaya (@shanayasshades) June 24, 2022

Varun Dhawan has completed 10 years in Bollywood, and he has a perception of his journey. While speaking to IANS, Dhawan added, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watching a film that is entertaining."

He added, "Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or Sooryavanshi, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!"

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios.