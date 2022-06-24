Search icon
JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter review: Varun Dhawan's film wins masses, netizens call it 'family entertainer'

JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter reactions: Netizens are hailing the perfect balance of comedy and drama in Anil Kapoor's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

JugJugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo Twitter reaction: It's Good Newwz for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, as their comedy-drama has impressed the masses. The film has already garnered praise from critics, and the public has also accepted this fresh take on troubled marriages and convoluted relationships. Right from the morning #JugJuggJeeyo is trending on Twitter, and people are sharing their views on the film. Let's have a look at some of the reactions. 

Varun Dhawan has completed 10 years in Bollywood, and he has a perception of his journey. While speaking to IANS, Dhawan added, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watching a film that is entertaining." 

He added, "Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or Sooryavanshi, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!"

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. 

 

