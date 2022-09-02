JugJugg Jeeyo star Neetu Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi remembering late husband Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and shared a glimpse of her Bappa residing at her home. Neetu shared a glimpse of her drawing room, where the idol of Lord Ganesh is situated with the decked-up pandal. In the photo, Neetu has shown a dining table on which haldi, kumkum, rice, another idol of Ganesha is situated. Another highlight is the photo frame of Neetu's late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The photo frame is kept on the left side of the table. If you observe closely, then you will see Rishi, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, her granddaughter Samara, and her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor. The picture is one of the throwback moments of their holidays. Neetu shared the picture with the caption, "Morning with Bappa."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. He was suffering from Leukaemia for two years, and he was also treated for the same in New York. During Ganesh Utsav, Kapoors' RK Studios Ganpati in Chembur used to be one of the most-visited pandals in the city. Devotees would come from places for the darshan. During the visarjan, there used to be a huge queue of people, jamming the road, as they would stand by to take a glimpse of their favourite Kapoors. During the final days of Ganpati, Ranbir, Randhir, and late actors Rishi, and Rajiv would grace the procession.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor praise each other every time they talk about their relationship. In her latest Interview, Alia Bhatt talked about Neetu Kapoor and revealed that she’s a lot like Ranbir Kapoor.

Darlings actor Alia Bhatt shared how she and Neetu Kapoor came closer to each other after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The actress also mentioned that Neetu Kapoor is a super cool mom. While speaking to BollywoodBubble, the actress mentioned, “She’s so much like Ranbir in a sense. She is so supportive, she’s so positive and at the same time, she really lets you be. Even through my years of knowing her, of like even staying in touch… it’s just very easy and she is very chill.” On the work front, Neetu made her comeback on the big screen with JugJugg Jeeyo.