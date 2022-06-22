JugJugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor reveals his Parinda co-star Jackie Shroff is jealous of him

Anil Kapoor believes that not only Jackie, but everyone is jealous of him.

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in the industry, and even at the age of 65, he's putting young contemporaries to shame. In his illustrious career, Anil has shared the screen with Jackie Shroff multiple times. However, the actor feels that Shroff is jealous of him.

While promoting his upcoming family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil spoke to Bollywood Hungama. The interviewer recalled Jackie Shroff's interview, and quoted Shroff's view on him saying, 'Anil used to switch off car's AC to sweat.' After hearing this, Anil instantly added, "Yeh sab bakwas hai. They are all jealous of me. Sab jalte hain yaar. Even Neetu asked about it, “Paseene se kya hota hai? Anil replied her said, “Kuch nahi yaar, folklore bana dia hai. Exaggeration hai." Anil even added that his JugJugg Jeeyo co-stars copy his actions, but his co-stars asserted that they are in awe of him. Speaking about Anil and Jackie's chemistry, the duo has been a part of several blockbusters like Yudh, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Andar Bahar, Karma and other films like Kabhi Na Kabhi, 1942: A Love Story, Trimurti, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Anil Kapoor's dedication to films is commendable. However, the Welcome star thinks that there are several actors who is working much harder than him. "To be honest with you, there are millions of actors all over the world who work 10,000 times harder than me.” Anil even shared his two favourite hard-working artists from Bollywood, “I think Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh), they put in a lot of work.” Kapoor's upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, and it is backed by Dharma Productions. JugJugg Jeeyo will hit cinemas on June 24.