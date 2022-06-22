JugJugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor reveals his Parinda co-star Jackie Shroff is jealous of him

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

As 'Adipurush' Faces Heat, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' To Return To TV Soon, Know The Date

MP urination case, Muslim law board on UCC, Kedarnath proposal video, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 6

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

JugJugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor reveals his Parinda co-star Jackie Shroff is jealous of him

Anil Kapoor believes that not only Jackie, but everyone is jealous of him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 11:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in the industry, and even at the age of 65, he's putting young contemporaries to shame. In his illustrious career, Anil has shared the screen with Jackie Shroff multiple times. However, the actor feels that Shroff is jealous of him. 

While promoting his upcoming family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil spoke to Bollywood Hungama. The interviewer recalled Jackie Shroff's interview, and quoted Shroff's view on him saying, 'Anil used to switch off car's AC to sweat.' After hearing this, Anil instantly added, "Yeh sab bakwas hai. They are all jealous of me. Sab jalte hain yaar.  Even Neetu asked about it, “Paseene se kya hota hai? Anil replied her said, “Kuch nahi yaar, folklore bana dia hai. Exaggeration hai." Anil even added that his JugJugg Jeeyo co-stars copy his actions, but his co-stars asserted that they are in awe of him. Speaking about Anil and Jackie's chemistry, the duo has been a part of several blockbusters like Yudh, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Andar Bahar, Karma and other films like Kabhi Na Kabhi, 1942: A Love Story, Trimurti, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. 

Anil Kapoor's dedication to films is commendable. However, the Welcome star thinks that there are several actors who is working much harder than him. "To be honest with you, there are millions of actors all over the world who work 10,000 times harder than me.” Anil even shared his two favourite hard-working artists from Bollywood, “I think Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh), they put in a lot of work.” Kapoor's upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, and it is backed by Dharma Productions. JugJugg Jeeyo will hit cinemas on June 24. 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

CUET UG Result 2023 DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to check scorecard and topper list

Unlike Narendra Modi, Biden, Macron and other world leaders, North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un uses this phone

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, NCP bags 7 berths

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE