JugJugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor confirms No Entry sequel with Salman Khan

No Entry, released in 2005, starred Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor as two husbands frustrated with their wives until Salman Khan enters their lives.

Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest release JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor released on June 24. Kapoor is being appreciated for his comic performance as Bheem Saini in the family drama directed by Raj Mehta.

In a recent interview, the Mr. India star confirmed the sequel of No Entry, currently titled No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan and filmmaker Anees Bazmee. The original film released in 2005 was a laugh riot and turned out to be a commercial blockbuster. Along with Anil and Salman, it starred Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutt, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly in prominent roles.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Anil said, "People are looking forward to No Entry 2. It will be fantastic and I am looking forward to get back to the franchise. Anees and Salman will decide on the timeline of shoot soon." It has been reported that the shoot for No Entry Mein Entry will start early next year.



Meanwhile, Anees, who recently delivered superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, had recalled in a recent interview how the late actress Sridevi loved the sequel's script when he narrated the same to around 20-25 people at producer Boney Kapoor's house.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he had said, "Boney ji once told me to come to his place give narrate the script to Sridevi. I went to his home, and there, I saw 20-25 odd people. I became nervous. As a storyteller, I narrate the script by maintaining eye contact, and this was difficult while narrating to such a large group."

The director, who also helmed the original, continued, "However, Boney ji pushed me, and I narrated the film to them. Throughout the narration, they all were laughing, and it boosted my morale. Sridevi ji was happy with the script. She came up to me and said that this film is much funnier than the first part."