JugJugg Jeeyo song Rangisari: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s sizzling chemistry sets internet on fire

The song Rangisari was released on Monday by the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, and Anil Kapoor. Varun and Kiara get romantic in a dance club, as crooned and composed by Kavita Seth and Kanish Seth. The video's colourful visuals add to the video's mesmerising mood.

The narrative of two couples on the edge of divorce is told in JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie's trailer and tracks have caught the imagination of viewers.

Check out the song here:

For the unversed, Though it seems, before the film releases, it may have to face some trouble as Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has once again threatened to take legal action against the film's production house and the music label T-Series for allegedly stealing his song Nach Punjaban.

In a video shared on his social media channels on Saturday, Abrar can be heard saying, "A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban?' The answer is yes. I’m going to the court, don’t worry."

He even adds in the video that merely saying that the credit has been given is not enough as he never gave his song rights to anyone. "It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, Insha Allah, and I’m coming to the court. See you there", the singer concluded the video, adding the hashtag #StopStealingOurSongs .

Earlier, on May 22, when the trailer of the film had released, he had tweeted, "I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar".