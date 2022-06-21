Headlines

Ratan Tata's hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

JugJugg Jeeyo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reviews mom Neetu Kapoor's performance in film

"You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you", wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram Stories.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is creating a lot of buzz as fans wait for the release of the film with bated breaths. While Varun and Kiara along with Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have been busy promoting the film across the country, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni watched the movie ahead of its release.

Riddhima took to Instagram to pen a sweet review of the movie. Sharing the poster of the film, Riddhima wrote, "You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you". Neetu Kapoor reshared her daughter's review on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you".

The film that marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback is all set to hit the theatres on June 24. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jug Jug Jeeyo is geared up to hit the theatres on June 24. Apart from the four main leads, the film also features Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Koli.

This is the second film being helmed by Raj Mehta after making his directorial debut with comedy-drama Good Newwz with the same production house. The 2019 superhit film saw Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.


Slated to release in cinemas on June 24, JugJugg Jeeyo looks like a perfect family entertainer from the trailer and the songs such as The Punjaabban Song, RangiSari and Duppata have already become a rage.

In the film, Anil and Varun play a father-son duo married to Neetu and Kiara and the rollercoaster ride of emotions begin when both the father and the son decide to divorce their wives amid the wedding celebrations of Anil's daughter played by Prajakta.

(With inputs from ANI)

