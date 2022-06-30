JugJugg Jeeyo actor Maniesh Paul hits back at industry insiders jealous of him for bagging the film | Exclusive

Maniesh Paul

Actor Maniesh Paul is basking the praises for his performance in the latest dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo. Paul's character of Gurpreet Sharma brought major laughs, and this is his big comeback after 2016's Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Well, right from the movie's first trailer, Maniesh registered his presence. There are people who appreciated for being a part of this film. While there were a few industry insiders who are jealous and tried to mock him for bagging the film.

During the promotional tour, Maniesh was also teased by Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek for signing the film. In The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil shared his view on Maniesh's addition to the film and joked, "Yeh Dharma ki film hai ki pichle janam ke karmo ka phal hai." Well, Paul has given an apt answer to such naysayers. While interacting with DNA, Maniesh added, "Kapil aur Krushna toh apne bhai hai, and they were just pulling my leg. Agar bhai humari tang nahi keechenge toh karega." Maniesh continued, "But haan I know there are people who think, 'yeh film isse kaisi mil gayi?' To them, I will say ki... angoor khate hai. Hum toh apna kaam karenge, apni mehnat karenge.. baki I don't get offended by such comments."

Maniesh even revealed that he was not getting substantial roles lately, thus he didn't star in a film 2016's comedy. "Honestly saying, I was not getting the offers I wanted. I was offered roles, but they were not exciting. People wanted to make films (with me), but I don't know them. And I didn't want to do a mindless flick. So, I waited for the right opportunity, and meanwhile, I was enjoying hosting shows." After JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul will next be seen in a web series, and it is currently under production. JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani along with Paul. The film was released in cinemas on June 24th.