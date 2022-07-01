Kiara Advani addresses her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, says 'I am happy...'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and her link-up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra never refuse to slow down. Their speculated love affair has been reported several times. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence on the same. Kiara refuses to acknowledge these rumours, but she will address these reports when she feels to do so. While speaking to Navbharat Times, Advani shared her take on their rumoured relationship and reported break-up. Kiara added, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

Rumoured duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani impressed the masses with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah. Since then, their fans are craving to see them often on-screen. Well, it seems like their fans are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a movie soon. As per another report of India Today, the duo has been approached for a romantic drama, and they have liked the script. However, they haven't signed on the dotted lines yet. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

Earlier there were reports that after dating for over a year, Sidharth-Kiara is headed for a breakup. However, these rumours were quashed when the duo was spotted at Karan Johar's 50th birthday, at a recent style night award, and at Advani's recent release JugJugg Jeeyo screening. On the work front, Kiara is currently impressing the masses with JugJugg Jeeyo. On the other side, Sidharth will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's maiden series Indian Police Force.