JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection: Varun Dhawan's film shows 30% jump, can earn Rs 13 crore on Saturday

JugJugg Jeeyo

JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection: Karan Johar's production JugJugg Jeeyo has seen a positive growth on Saturday, and the film is expected to earn Rs 12-13 crores on day 2. Families have found a connection with Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's family drama, and the positive word of mouth has worked in the favour of the film's collection. The film opened at the box office by earning Rs 9 crores on Friday.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel reported about the positive jump Anil Kapoor's film has witnessed, and he even predicted the day 2 figures. Sumit tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo records SUPERB jump of 35-40% today ( Saturday)...Early estimates Day 2 - Rs 12.50-13 cr."

Here's the tweet

#JugJuggJeeyo records SUPERB jump of 35-40% today ( Saturday)..



Early estimates Day 2 - 12.50-13 cr pic.twitter.com/fNiAiN7n6C — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 25, 2022

Talking about the film's opening collection, Kartik Aaryan retains the title of having the biggest opener of 2023. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 14 crores on its opening day, and he has beaten the biggest of stars in this box office race. Sumit tweeted about this fact and wrote, "With an opening of Rs 14 cr nett, #KartikAaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 remains TOP OPENER of the year for a Hindi Film.."

Here's the tweet

With an opening of 14 cr nett, #KartikAaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 remains TOP OPENER of the year for a Hindi Film.. pic.twitter.com/5BJyKyrUVW — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 25, 2022

Speaking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. Host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios.