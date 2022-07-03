JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark

File Photo

JugJugg Jeeyo, a film by Raj Mehta, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, the movie hit theatres on June 24. Varun and the movie's producer Karan Johar revealed the information on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Sharing the film's poster on his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan wrote,“100 crore worldwide ho gaya hain. Can’t thank you enough aap sab (The film has crossed ₹100 crore worldwide. Can’t thank you all enough),”

Karan Johar shared on his Instagram Stories, “With your love and support this crazy parivar is taking over the box office. Jugjugg Jeeyo enters the ₹100 crore club with your love and support."

Known trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office numbers on Sunday. He tweeted, “#JugJuggJeeyo is back on track on [second] Sat, with biz witnessing a solid 56.77% growth… Metros continue to perform very well, driving its biz… Will cross ₹ 65 cr today [second Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.44 cr. #India biz.

He later tweeted the film's international numbers and wrote , “#JugJuggJeeyo is faring exceptionally well #Overseas… Total till [second] Sat #Australia: A$ 576,677, #NZ: NZ$ 160,472, #UK: £ 285,965, #NorthAmerica: Will cross $ 1.5 mn tonight @comScore #JJJ worldwide [#India + #Overseas] total crosses ₹ 100 cr. Gross BOC.”

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer starring Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released theatrically on June 24. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.