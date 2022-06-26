JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 21.83 crore

JugJugg Jeeyo - Dharma Productions/Instagram

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, JugJugg Jeeyo has turned out to be the perfect summer entertainer as the audiences are thronging the cinema halls to watch the family comedy on the big screens and the film has earned Rs 21.83 crore within two days of its release.

Dharma Productions, the film's production house, shared the box office figures on its official social media handles as it shared a poster that showed that the film earned Rs 12.55 crore on the second day of its release, i.e. Saturday after it had minted Rs 9.28 crore on its release date, i.e. June 24.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the same figures and predicted that JugJugg Jeeyo can earn Rs 37 crore in its first weekend. On Saturday, he had written on his Twitter account that it stands at the fifth position as per its opening day collections in the list of 2022 Hindi film releases after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore), Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.25 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.70 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.50 crore).

Apart from the four main leads, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul and famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is mostly known by the name of her YouTube channel Mostlysane. Along with Karan Johar's production house, Viacom18 studio has also bankrolled the film.

This is the second film helmed by Raj Mehta after making his directorial debut with comedy-drama Good Newwz with the same production house. The 2019 superhit film saw Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.