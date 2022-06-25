JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor starrer collects Rs 9 crore

Credit: File photo

JugJugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, hit the theatres on Friday. The film has received positive responses from the netizens and critics. As per early estimates, Raj Mehta’s film collected Rs 9-9.50 crore on day 1.

As per the report of Sacnilk.com, JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta collected Rs 9-9.5 crore at the box office on Friday, day 1. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer got around 3400 screens, over 11000 shows per day. In comparison to other Hindi films, JugJugg Jeeyo started well. However, the film needs a big growth to enter Rs 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiadwadi are the only three Hindi films to have performed well at the box office this year. Meanwhile, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on twitter, "#OneWordReview...#JugJuggJeeyo: WINNER. Now for some #GoodNewwz… #JJJ is a winsome entertainer… Well-made entertainer. Balances drama, humour, emotions seamlessly… Director #RajMehta gets it right yet again… Watch it with your loved ones! #JugJuggJeeyoReview."

He added, “Writing is the soul of #JugJuggJeeyo… The fireworks are reserved for the second half. Four episodes in particular - that occur one after the other - take the film to a dramatic high… The humour, injected at regular intervals, is sure to bring the house down. #JugJuggJeeyoReview.”

Praising Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Taran wrote, “#VarunDhawan essays his part with precision. Watch him in the dramatic confrontations, you will realise he has come a long way as an actor… #KiaraAdvani is first-rate, and gets the opportunity to make a strong impression in dramatic portions. #JugJuggJeeyoReview.”

Talking about Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's performance, Taran tweeted, “#AnilKapoor is flawless. Balances the dramatic highs and lows like a true veteran, puts up a sparkling act… Wonderful to see #NeetuKapoor on the big screen again. She’s brilliant. After #DoDooniChaar, here’s another film that stands out in her repertoire. #JugJuggJeeyoReview.”

Film critic Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter about the film, “JJJ is the BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR.. Screenplay is thoroughly entertaining with excellent blend of humor & emotions. Director @raj_a_mehta deals with sensitive subject like divorce compellingly. This one is set to be a WINNER at the Box Office.”

Trade analyst and film critic Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, “A complete family Entertaining film.

Rides on Comedy,hilarious moments, outstanding back to back comic sequences, excellent performance by entire starcast & MOST IMPORTANT E M O T I O N S its a well made beautiful film. #JugJuggJeeyoReview.”