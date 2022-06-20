Headlines

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor dance to Rishi Kapoor's song Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Anil Kapoor was seen lip-syncing and performing one of Rishi's dance moves in the video. Neetu Kapoor could be seen moving to the music as well.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 12:29 AM IST

In order to promote their upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil and Neetu Kapoor, who are presently touring towns, danced to the song Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Neetu and Anil appeared on stage in a video posted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, which also featured Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul. Rishi Kapoor, a late actor, and his wife Neetu were featured in the original song from Khel Khel Mein (1975).

Anil was seen lip-syncing and performing one of Rishi's dance moves in the video. Neetu could be seen moving to the music as well. The audience during the event was spotted applauding the pair.

Anil was also seen lip-syncing to his song My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan in the subsequent video (1989). Neetu, Kiara, Varun, and Maniesh joined Anil as he performed the song's hook step.

A comedy-drama titled JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, was created by Dharma Productions. The movie, which will mark Neetu Kapoor's comeback, is scheduled to open in theatres on June 24. Along with Varun, Kiara, Anil, Neetu, and Maniesh, Prajakta Kohli, a social media personality and actor, makes her Bollywood debut in this movie.

 

Recently, Neetu spoke about her comeback and Rishi PTI and said, "The first day I went on set, I also posted a picture that this was the first time I was stepping outside the house without him. I'm sure he was blessing me, making things easy for me. But to be honest, it was difficult to not act with him. It was tough. Even today, when I'm called for a function, I can't go. I can go for a shoot, but I can't go for a film function without him."

