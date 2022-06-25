Headlines

JugJugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli nails Varun Dhawan’s accent in hilarious video, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor react

Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane recently uploaded a humorous video starring her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is JugJugg Jeeyo. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor play the leading characters in the film. Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli play significant roles as well. Famous YouTuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut in the Dharma Productions family drama, which was released on June 24. On social media, she has a sizable fan base. In relation to it, she recently uploaded a humorous video starring her co-star Varun Dhawan.

In the viral video, Prajakta can be seen nailing Varun's accent. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Late to the trend but whatevs ya...Hi @varundvn". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Many celebs reacted to the video. Anil Kapoor reacted and dropped emoticons. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Haha nice".

Varun Dhawan has completed 10 years in Bollywood, and he has a perception of his journey. While speaking to IANS, Dhawan added, "Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watching a film that is entertaining." 

He added, "Whether it is a KGF, RRR, or Sooryavanshi, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works... as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!"

Helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta, host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. 

