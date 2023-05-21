Jugal Hansraj discloses his shelved projects would 'bring him to tears': 'I was labeled as a jinx'

Jugal Hansraj/Instagram

Jugal Hansraj started his career as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom in 1983 and began his adult career with Aa Gale Lag Jaa in 1994. His acting career didn't quite take off even after being a part of multiple films such as Papa Kehte Hain, Mohabbatein, Salaam Namaste, and Aaja Nachle among others.

In a recent interview, Jugal opened up on how he dealt with failures in life, recalling that he was labeled as a 'jinx' in the Hindi film industry. Talking to ETimes, the actor said, "Dealing with the failure of my movies was incredibly difficult. Not only did I face criticism from media reviewers, but they also attacked me personally. I've been called various names and labeled as a jinx."

The actor further revealed he would break down in tears when his projects failed as he stated, "Moreover, the numerous films that never even started production led people to mock me. They would make comments like, 'Oh, it's about time Jugal attends mahurats of his own films' when I attended events for other movies. Initially, when my projects were shelved, it would bring me to tears when I was 18 or 19. However, over time, I grew immune to such disappointments".

"When I received calls saying that the film I had signed and was supposed to start soon was no longer happening, I would simply say, 'Thank you' and hang up. I became numb to it. Nevertheless, it remains challenging when you work hard and face unkind comments about your work. Sometimes people take it personally, which is unnecessary. It's just a movie, and one can either like it or not without resorting to personal attacks", Jugal added.

Concluding his thoughts on how the Hindi film industry is a 'tough' place, Jugal told the portal, "The industry is tough, and people can be harsh and cruel, but that's the reality one must accept when entering this field. It was challenging because even the people you consider friendly or nice to you can change based on the success or failure of your movies."

Jugal Hansraj was last seen in the comedy-drama Shiv Shastri Balboa, which also featured Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Last year, he also appeared in the Netflix coming-of-age romantic drama series Mismatched headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.



