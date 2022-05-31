Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Vicky Kaushal dances on Nach Punjaaban with Amritpal Singh Bindra, Katrina Kaif reacts

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal has surely set our screens and hearts on fire with his dynamic dance moves in the song Naach Punjaabeen from the upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo. Jug Jug Jeeyo is a Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer film scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

According to the report of ANI, the Uri actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, which showed him grooving to the hook step of the Nach Punjaabban song along with producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. "As Punjabi as it can get!!! Loved dancing to #NachPunjaabban with my brother @bindraamritpal. Our love and best wishes to the Team of #JugJugJeeyo ... @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @anilskapoor @neetu54 @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies," Vicky captioned his post. The Nach Punjaabban song is the first track from the film and is already in the list of the trending songs.

Sporting a white tee, with a red and blue checkered shirt tied on his waist, Vicky seemed to have the best time of his life while dancing with his brother Amritpal. The actor’s white trousers and white sneakers were complimented by the funky red-hued sunglasses. Vicky’s charismatic smile was an added bonus! Wife Katrina Kaif commented tagging Amritpal, “uve killed it.” Bollywood biggies couldn’t restrict themselves from commenting. Varun Dhawan commented, “(fire emoji) (heart emoji) the funjabis in the house.” Roadies judge Neha Dhupia penned, “Comp (heart emoji).” Anil Kapoor also commented, “this is insanely epic (fire emoji) (heart emoji).” Angad Bedi added, “This is littttt (fire emoji) best ever!!!!!! Nothing beats this one,” tagging Vicky Kaushal and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Bollywood king Salman Khan also dropped emojis tagging Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Nam Mera, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Vicky has an untitled movie by Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.