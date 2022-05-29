Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan reacts to Pakistani singer's plagiarism allegations against The Punjaabban Song

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the leading stars of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, launched the first track from their movie The Punjabban Song at a grand event in Delhi on Friday, May 27. The Punjabi wedding song of the season features Varun and Kiara grooving with the Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the two veteran actors who also feature in the film.

The Punjaabban Song is the same track that recently got pulled into a controversy as Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq accused filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter of "copying" his song 'Nach Punjaban' without his permission and threatened to take legal action against the makers.

Reacting to his plagiarism allegation, T-Series had issued a statement mentioning that they have legally acquired all the rights to adapt the song adding that the company has sourced the song from the Moviebox Records Label which owns the copyright to the Nach Punjaban track.

Even Varun Dhawan addressed the copyright issue at the song launch and said: "T-series has put out an official statement about this they legally licensed the rights. I think when you have international companies like Youtube, and Spotify, when they are playing music they have very strict laws about copyrights. It's no joke. All the processes have been followed."

As T-Series had mentioned in their statement, "All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases", the official YouTube video of the song credits music and lyrics to Abrar Ul Haq and Tanishq Bagchi who has recreated the track for the upcoming film.



Sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, the song has been trending since it has been released. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo releases in cinemas on June 24.