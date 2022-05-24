Headlines

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: T-Series issues statement after Pakistani singer's accusations of copying Nach Punjaban song

After Abrar-ul-Haq claimed that his song Nach Punjaban has been copied, T-Series said they have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, Jug Jugg Jeeyo has landed itself into controversies since its trailer launch on Sunday, May 22. A singer from Pakistan Abrar-ul-Haq threatened to take legal action against the producers including Karan Johar as he alleged that his song Nach Punjaban has been stolen. However, the record label from which the song was sourced Movie Box and T-Series have rejected his allegations and said that due procedures have been followed. 

"I have not sold my song "Nach Punjaban" to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar," he said in a tweet.

In response to the singer's tweet, record label Movie Box said on Twitter that the song had been officially licensed to be included in the film and that Johar and his production company have the legal rights to use the song in the movie. They also said that his remarks are defamatory.

READ | Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Writer claims Karan Johar copied his story idea for Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film

However, even after the response from the record music label, the Pakistani singer continued to claim that this song hasn't been licensed to anyone and repeated his threat of legal action. Reacting to the same, on Monday, May 23, T-Series issued a statement mentioning that they have legally acquired all the rights to adapt the song. 

"We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 and is also available on #LollywoodClassics` YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents," read the statement by T-Series on its Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, another writer also wrote a Twitter thread claiming that his story titled Bunny Rani has been copied by Dharma Productions and made into the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the family comedy-drama is slated to release on June 24.

