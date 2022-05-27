Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan hints about making debut in OTT

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was in the capital to unveil the new track from his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has given a cryptic reply on him making a digital debut. "I don’t think I can give details about this. But something in the works.. Hai kuch something prime. The world is getting smaller in concerns with information and technology. There are certain genres that work well on streaming and there are some in theatres but definitely audience wants to consume content." "They want to be entertained for sure. Right now, whatever the environment is... we want entertainment. We want to laugh and enjoy," added Varun Dhawan.

According to the report of IANS, Varun was in New Delhi with his co-actor Kiara Advani to unveil the first track The Punjaabban from the upcoming film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. According to sources, ahead of the movie release, Varun and Kiara are gearing up for their promotions of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh and Delhi.

On the release of the trailer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, netizens have already hailed it as a ‘blockbuster’. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The comedy-drama film, which delves around the concept of divorce, is slated to release in theatres on June 24 and will be the second collaboration of the team after 2019's blockbuster Good Newwz starrer Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the leads.

Meanwhile on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Dinesh Vijan's comic horror film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, directed by Amar Kaushik. He will also star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal alongside Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani, will be soon making her Telegu debut, a political-drama film, RC15 co-starring Ram Charan, and directed by S. Shankar.