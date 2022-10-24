Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor gives fitness goals on Diwali

Anil Kapoor shared his fitness video on the occasion of Diwali 2022. He can be seen running in the clip he shared on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Anil Kapoor gives fitness goals on Diwali
Credit: Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is growing young, treated fans with a fitness video on the occasion of Diwali, on social media. Taking to his Instagram, Anil dropped a running video. Sharing the video, the actor wished his fans 'Happy Diwali.'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

While dropping the fitness video, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Working hard so I can Diwali hard! Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and safe Diwali! Pull your loved ones close and let the warmth fill up your lives and hearts."

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil recently wrapped up his shoot for the much-awaited Indian remake of The Night Manager, which is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.

The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. It will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Anil will also be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the action-packed Fighter. Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). His last film was Qila, which was released in 1998. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.