Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatens again to take legal action over The Punjaabban Song

Abrar Ul Haq-The Punjaabban Song/Twitter

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the leading roles, Jug Jugg Jeeyo seems to be the perfect family entertainer from its trailer. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions is slated to release on June 24.

Though it seems, before the film releases, it may have to face some trouble as Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has once again threatened to take legal action against the film's production house and the music label T-Series for allegedly stealing his song Nach Punjaban.

In a video shared on his social media channels on Saturday, Abrar can be heard saying, "A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban?' The answer is yes. I’m going to the court, don’t worry."

He even adds in the video that merely saying that the credit has been given is not enough as he never gave his song rights to anyone. "It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, Insha Allah, and I’m coming to the court. See you there", the singer concluded the video, adding the hashtag #StopStealingOurSongs .

Earlier, on May 22, when the trailer of the film had released, he had tweeted, "I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar".

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban May 22, 2022

His next tweet read, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban". Abrar's song came out in the early 2000s and was a chartbuster across South Asia.



READ | Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan reacts to Pakistani singer's plagiarism allegations against The Punjaabban Song

At the song launch event in Delhi, Varun Dhawan had addressed the copyright issue and said that T-Series has legally licensed the rights and even the music label had issued a statement saying that they have acquired the song from the Moviebox Records Label with all the procedures being followed.