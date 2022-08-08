Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan hint at film's sequel, Alia Bhatt reacts

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani shared pictures from the intimate celebratory dinner and while we love them, it's her caption that caught our attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan hint at film's sequel, Alia Bhatt reacts
jug Jugg Jeeyo/Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo team is riding high on the success of the film. The cast of the film celebrated the success at their producer Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai and guess what? Kiara Advani, the lead actor, has hinted at a sequel to the movie!

Kiara shared pictures from the intimate celebratory dinner and while we love them, it's her caption that caught our attention. Kiara wrote, "Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?" Alia Bhatt took to the comment section of the post and replied, "It's a biggish."

READ: JugJugg Jeeyo success bash: Inside pics of Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar's party

Amongst those present at Jug Jugg Jeeyo success party were the director of the film Raj Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, choreographer Farah Khan along with the cast of the film - Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan also shared pictures from the party and hinted at a sequel. He wrote, "Thank u for the love app sab #jugjuggjeeyo...#JugjuggJeeyo2", accompanied by a deep in thought emoji.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo hit the screens on June 24 this year and collected around Rs 85.03 crores across India. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime a month later and has been liked by many.

As for the film's sequel, there hasn't been an official announcement so far to the much-loved film, but it seems like something certainly is brewing that will leave fans excited.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.