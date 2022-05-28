Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan groove to The Punjaaban song in Chandigarh

Credit: Kiara Advani-Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Friday, Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan promoted their film in Chandigarh. They grooved to The Punjaaban song while promoting the film that also features Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

A few days ago, Makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo launched the trailer of the film. Now the film cast is leaving no stone unturned in order to promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Kiara and Varun recently went to Chandigarh for promotions, there they grooved to The Punjaaban song. In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing a traditional pink outfit while Varun Dhawan opted for a yellow shirt and denim pants. The onscreen couple looks adorable in the clip which is now going viral on social media.

As Jug Jugg Jeeyo deals with the divorce of two couples, actor Anil Kapoor shared his opinion on it and the stigma attached to it in our society. When asked about his opinion on the increasing number of divorces in our society, Anil said, “I think everyone should be happy in their own space. I am not against divorce because I think if two people are not happy together, they should part ways amicably, there is nothing wrong with that. And then one can be in a happy marriage too.”

He added, “But if someone wants to stay single forever, that should also not be judged because we are living in a world where mental peace matters. Whether it is a girl or a boy, everyone should make their choices and we should let them be. I have believed in it not now but from the time I came into my senses.”

Meanwhile, During the trailer launch event, producer Karan Johar opened up on the recent pan-India blockbuster RRR, KGF Chapter 2 success in north India, and said that we shouldn't compete with each other, and celebrate the global acceptance of 'Indian' films. Karan who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, Jug Jugg Jeeyo was asked about his views about regional films like RRR, KGF Chapter 2 overtaking Bollywood. Karan instantly replied to the query saying, "Hum bahut garv ke saath keh sakte hai ki hum Hindustani cinema ka hissa hai. So when RRR, Pushpa, and KGF have done wonders at the box office, we can proudly say it is Indian cinema. We are proud of all those films. They have taken our cinema to a new level. Prashanth Neel sir, Rajamouli saab, and Sukumar have proved that we can go so much further."