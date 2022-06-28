Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Amul dedicates topical to film, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor react

Amul Topical/Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been having a steady run at the box office. The film collected a total of Rs 36 crores in its first weekend. Not only the audience but critics have also appreciated the family drama. Now, the popular dairy brand Amul has shared a new post dedicated to the film's success. Amul posted an animated version of the cast and has "Roz Jugg kar khao" written on it. The dairy brand captioned it, "Amul Topical: Bollywood's new popular family entertainer!"

Soon, Kiara re-shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote "Khao Piyo aur #JugJuggJeeyo #TheTasteOfIndia. Utterly butterly yours in cinemas now." Varun too shared the topical and wrote in the cation on Instagram, "Khao piyo JUGJUGGJEEYO @amul_india#thetasteofindia."

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the post. He captioned it, "When #JugJuggJeeyo is #TheTasteOfIndia."

Producer of the film Karan Johar, on the other hand, wrote "Film ka final validation! Utterly Butterly delicious AMUL!"

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer starring Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released theatrically on June 24. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

"There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good," Neha Dhupia wrote.

"#ArjunRecommends | AK makes you laugh & chuckle. Neetu Aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that`s needed to hold a family together. Manish & Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer !!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva we hav a winner on hand," Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Vicky Kaushal also shared his review."What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ," he wrote, encouraging his fans to go and 'mazze karo' at theatres.