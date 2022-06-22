Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Amitabh Bachchan's photo enacting Nach Punjaabban's hook step goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

The promotions for Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is on in full swing. With the film releasing in just two days, the star cast is leaving no stone unturned to woo the audience and convince them to go and watch the film in the theatres. One way the cast is promoting the film is via their peppy dance number Nach Punjabaan that currently is one of the trendiest songs on social media.

Several film industry stars including Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, have recreated the hook step of the chartbuster song and the recent to join the bandwagon is megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun picture of himself, enacting the hook-step of the Nach Punjabaan song from the movie Jug Juug Jeeyo. "Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," captioned the Sholay actor on Instagram. In the picture, Big B, as he is popularly known, was seen sporting a violet-coloured tracksuit and wore a black headband along with wristbands of the same colour looking dapper. He seemed to perform the Nach Punjabaan step in the picture and enjoyed it while doing so, which is evident from his smile.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Meanwhile, talking of Amitabh Bachchan, the 79-year-old will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's epic fantasy drama Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is to hit the screens on September 9. Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Further, speculations are on the rise after Amitabh shared a cryptic throwback picture on Instagram with superstar Shah Rukh Khan where the megastar can be seen signing up the vintage poster of his action thriller film Don, while Shah Rukh Khan gives him a look. However, an official announcement of Don 3 is still awaited.