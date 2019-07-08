'Judgementall Hai Kya' track 'The Wakhra Song': Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's look steal the show in this stylish video

The first song from 'Judgementall Hai Kya' is out! Titled 'The Wakhra Song', the promotional music video features the leading actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The song is shot in a very stylish way and it's a treat to see both of them in never-seen-before avatars. It starts with Kangana and Rajkummar grooming themselves and set to take on each other. The song is completely related to the plot of the film and has been conceptualised well.

We also get to see how stylish Kangana looks by donning corset-style outfits, spiked jackets and a crown as well. On the other hand, Rajkummar sports highlighted hairdo. 'The Wakhra Song' is the recreated version of Badshah's track which released in 2015. The latest song is sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari. The music is given by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by him and Navi Kamboz. Kangana is also seen rapping in a kickass way and it's penned by Raja Kumari. The choreography is done by Bosco Martis.

Check out the video below:

Earlier talking about the song, Kangana had said, "I’m not used to being a part of a promotional video, I don’t like to do them, but because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for the marketing, I was up for it. This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both, Rajkummar and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative.” While Rajkummar said, “Kangana and I together in a song is something nobody has seen before and I have to say designer Sheetal Sharma has done a fab job with the styling."