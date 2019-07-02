'Judgementall Hai Kya': Rajkummar Rao's mind-blasting still will leave you excited for the trailer

Excitement has reached another level for Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao fans as the trailer for Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to be unveiled today. The film marks the reunion of these talented actors after six years as their first outing was Queen released in 2013. Talking about Judgementall Hai Kya, director Prakash Kovelamudi stated to Bombay Times, "Kangana and Rajkummar are pitted against each other in the film. Their bickering will unfold in an interesting way, and I am excited to showcase them in this light."

Today, a new photo of Kangana was revealed earlier which was a kickass one, indeed. Now, Rajkummar's new still from Judgementall Hai Kya is out which is mind-blasting. In the photo, the actor is sen giving a weird look while holding a firecracker in his mouth. He posted the photo with a caption stating, "All ready to set some judgements on fire. #à¤œà¤œMentalHaiKya trailer out today! @team_kangana_ranaut @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @prakashkovelamudi @kanika.d @Balajimotionpictures @ZeeMusicCompany @Karmamediaent #JudgementallHaiKya #JudgementallHaiKyaOn26thJuly #TrustNoOne".

Check out Rajkummar's look below:

In Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana and Rajkummar will be seen as each other's neighbours who are suspicious and also at the receiving end too. Talking about the film, earlier, a spokesperson from Balaji Motion Pictures said, "CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the film is all set to release on July 26th."