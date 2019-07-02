'Judgementall Hai Kya': Kangana Ranaut is all set to get quirky in this 'mad' still

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to be unveiled today. But before that, the motion poster of the film was unveiled on Monday and it attracted the masses instantly. In the poster, Rajkummar is seen getting intimate with an unknown girl and Kangana sneaks while getting stuck inside the front load washing machine. The poster is indeed intriguing and has made fans impatient for the trailer.

Today, the official Instagram page of Team Kangana Ranaut shared her look from the film which is definitely kickass. In the photo, the talented actor is seen donning heavy curled side ponytails with quirky outfit and ring which read as 'mad'. The post is captioned as, "Mad!! #JudgementallHaiKya is coming. Watch this space for more!! @zeemusiccompany @balajimotionpictures #TrustNoOne"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Judgementall Hai Kya was earlier titled Mental Hai Kya and was changed a few days back. Talking about it, the makers released a statement which read as, "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to 'Judgementall Hai Kya’. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen."

The spokesperson added, "CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the film is all set to release on July 26th."