'Judgementall Hai Kya' Box Office: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film fails to touch Rs 40 crore mark in 3rd weekend

Here's the box office collections break down of 'Judgementall Hai Kya' after its third weekend...

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has been witnessing a steady drop in its collections with every passing weekend. At the end of its third weekend at the box office, the film fell short of touching the Rs 40 crore mark.

Judgementall Hai Kya managed to rake in a total of Rs 27. 34 crore in its first week at the box office. However, the collections witnessed a major drop in its second week, as per a report on BoxOfficeIndia.com. The movie managed to mint Rs 5.79 crore by the end of the second week.

On its third Friday, Judgementall Hai Kya minted Rs 15 lakh approx. The collections doubled to Rs 30 lakh on its third Saturday and on Sunday, it raked in Rs 40 lakh approx, taking the third weekend total to Rs 85 lakh approx.

At the end of the third week, the total box office collections of the film, as per BOI, stand at Rs 33.98 crore approx. The film hasn't been able to touch the Rs 40 crore mark at the end of its third weekend. As per the trade buzz, the the film is unlikely to make it to Rs 45 crore in its lifetime collections.