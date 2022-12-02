Jubin Nautiyal shares health update, posts picture from his hospital bed

Jubin Nautiyal/Instagram

Popular Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal suffered a major accident on Thursday, December 1, in which he suffered a broken elbow, cracked ribs, and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai and had his right arm operated on.

On the morning of Friday, December 2, Jubin was spotted at the airport, as he was leaving for his hometown, Uttarakhand for further treatment and advised rest. And on Friday night, the singer shared his health update on his social media handle as he uploaded a picture from his hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers", the Raatan Lambiyaan singer captioned the photo. His fans and industry colleagues wished for his best recovery in the comments section.

Rapper Badshah wrote, "Get well soon my brother". Director Abhishek Kapoor, who has helmed films such as Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Rock On, wrote, "Oh man get well some jubin and god bless". Tushar Joshi, who has gained widespread fame after his recent hit Rasiya from Brahmastra, added, 'Wish you fastest recovery brother".

Neeti Mohan, a famous playback singer who has collaborated with Jubin multiple times, also wished for his best health as she wrote, "Lots of love and speedy recovery". Asees Kaur, who collaborated with Jubin for Raataan Lambiyaan, wrote, "Speedy recovery bro!! Sending you good vibes".

Jubin has established himself as one of the top singers in the Indian music scene with popular hits like Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Toh Aagaye Hum, Gazab Ka Hai Din Remake and Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai among others.



