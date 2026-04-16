Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand, skips inviting anyone from Bollywood due to this reason

As per the news report, singer Jubin Nautiyal has finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in his hometown, Uttarakhand. However, he didn't invite anyone from the film fraternity, and his reason will surprise you.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, popularly known for his vocals in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has married his childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand. As Bombay Times reported on April 16, Jubin tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and chose not to invite anyone from the film fraternity. Jubin's longtime girlfriend has been introduced publicly, and the couple has chosen to maintain privacy about it. They opted for a low-key affair and skipped the big fat Indian wedding.

When did Jubin Nautiyal get married?

The news portal, through social media, shared a photo of the newlywed couple. Jubin is seen dapper in his wedding attire, but the bride chose to hide herself, with her face slightly covered by Jubin. In the caption, the portal wrote, "We have learnt that singer Jubin Nautiyal recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in their hometown in Uttarakhand. According to a source, only close family was present at the wedding."

Why Jubin Nautiyal didn't invite Bollywood to his wedding

The portal further quoted the source and wrote, "Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. The couple did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones."

Jubin Nautiyal's popular work

Jubin Nautiyal's popular songs include Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan), Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum (Kabir Singh), Kinna Sona (Marjaavaan), Bandeyaa (Jazbaa), Dil Jaaniye (Khandaani Shafakhana), Pyaar Toh Tha (Bala), So Gaya Yeh Jahan (Bypass Road), Main Janta Hoon (The Body), and Meherbani (The Shaukeens). Apart from his impressive filmography, his non-film hits include Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, and Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, which gained massive popularity independently.