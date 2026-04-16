FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TCS Nashik Case: How many Muslims work in India's corporate houses? Data, trends and what reports say about Muslim employees

Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand, skips inviting anyone from Bollywood due to this reason

Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, slams filmmakers, society: 'We are putting so much pressure on women'

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit US after Iran trip; Will he meet President Donald Trump?

Kavya Maran's SRH to get major boost as Pat Cummins set for IPL comeback after injury clearance

Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'

Laughter Chef S3: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah warm hug with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja goes viral; netizens say, 'mami bhot hoshiyaar hai'

Not Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh, this actor is only Bollywood celeb named in TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People

Viral video: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 failure, admits her scenes got cut, trust 'shaken' seeing Chunky Panday as her husband

TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid 'love jihad' controversy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TCS Nashik Case: How many Muslims work in India's corporate houses? Data, trends and what reports say about Muslim employees

From Muslim representation to POSH audits: How TCS case is shaking up India

Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand, skips inviting anyone from Bollywood due to this reason

Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand

Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, slams filmmakers, society: 'We are putting so much pressure on women'

Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness

OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand, skips inviting anyone from Bollywood due to this reason

As per the news report, singer Jubin Nautiyal has finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in his hometown, Uttarakhand. However, he didn't invite anyone from the film fraternity, and his reason will surprise you.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand, skips inviting anyone from Bollywood due to this reason
Jubin Nautiyal with his wife
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, popularly known for his vocals in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has married his childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand. As Bombay Times reported on April 16, Jubin tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and chose not to invite anyone from the film fraternity. Jubin's longtime girlfriend has been introduced publicly, and the couple has chosen to maintain privacy about it. They opted for a low-key affair and skipped the big fat Indian wedding. 

When did Jubin Nautiyal get married?

The news portal, through social media, shared a photo of the newlywed couple. Jubin is seen dapper in his wedding attire, but the bride chose to hide herself, with her face slightly covered by Jubin. In the caption, the portal wrote, "We have learnt that singer Jubin Nautiyal recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in their hometown in Uttarakhand. According to a source, only close family was present at the wedding." 

Why Jubin Nautiyal didn't invite Bollywood to his wedding

The portal further quoted the source and wrote, "Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. The couple did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones."

Jubin Nautiyal's popular work

Jubin Nautiyal's popular songs include Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan), Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum (Kabir Singh), Kinna Sona (Marjaavaan), Bandeyaa (Jazbaa), Dil Jaaniye (Khandaani Shafakhana), Pyaar Toh Tha (Bala), So Gaya Yeh Jahan (Bypass Road), Main Janta Hoon (The Body), and Meherbani (The Shaukeens). Apart from his impressive filmography, his non-film hits include Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, and Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, which gained massive popularity independently.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TCS Nashik Case: How many Muslims work in India's corporate houses? Data, trends and what reports say about Muslim employees
From Muslim representation to POSH audits: How TCS case is shaking up India
Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand, skips inviting anyone from Bollywood due to this reason
Jubin Nautiyal secretly marries childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand
Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, slams filmmakers, society: 'We are putting so much pressure on women'
Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit US after Iran trip; Will he meet President Donald Trump?
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit USafter Iran trip
Kavya Maran's SRH to get major boost as Pat Cummins set for IPL comeback after injury clearance
Kavya Maran's SRH to get major boost as Pat Cummins set for IPL comeback after i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement