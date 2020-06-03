Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Meri Aashiqui' goes viral

Headlines

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: India beat Japan 5-0, to play Malaysia in final

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP; check latest forecast here

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden stun Japan to secure World Cup semi-final against Spain

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal: India beat Japan 5-0, to play Malaysia in final

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP; check latest forecast here

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

Meet the wife of world's fastest bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Meri Aashiqui' goes viral

Jubin Nautiyal unveiled his song 'Meri Aashiqui' which has retained number one position on YouTube since it released

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 08:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jubin Nautiyal unveiled his song 'Meri Aashiqui', which has taken the internet by storm. The track has become the trending song on YouTube and has the internet buzzing over it. The music video, also featuring Ihana Dhillon and model-actor Altamash Faraz, is all about love and the pain that follows.

Jubin explores his romantic side in 'Meri Aashqiui'. The track has been composed by Rochak Kohli, written by Rashmi Virag and directed by Ashish Panda. It has been shot in Meghalaya's small town 'Dawki'.

Talking about the song, Nautiyal shared, "I'm thrilled to be part of the project. It's going to be a cult song, which will stay on your playlist for long. Meri Aashiqui sees me as an all-out-romantic guy because that's the requirement of the song. Although I have featured in the videos of my songs earlier, this one challenged me as an actor. People will be able to feel that extra that has gone into it from my side. My director (Ashish Panda) and extremely talented co-actor (Ihana Dhillon) supported me in places where an extra effort was required to perform."

Watch the song here:

Nautiyal recently made headlines for two songs - 'Marjaavaan's 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Kabir Singh's 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'. Director Ashish Panda spoke about Jubin as an actor and added, "Jubin gave his 100 per cent and was stubborn about getting it right even when I said it was 'okay.' We shot in some very difficult terrain and locations but he did not ask for any concessions. I was blessed with two 2 good actors on the set."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Get Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage for Rs 20, check benefits and eligibility

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

Why do our fingers and toes get wrinkly in water? Find out here

Good news for Delhiites! Tomato prices to come down to Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE