Jubin Nautiyal's new song 'Meri Aashiqui' goes viral

Jubin Nautiyal unveiled his song 'Meri Aashiqui' which has retained number one position on YouTube since it released

Jubin Nautiyal unveiled his song 'Meri Aashiqui', which has taken the internet by storm. The track has become the trending song on YouTube and has the internet buzzing over it. The music video, also featuring Ihana Dhillon and model-actor Altamash Faraz, is all about love and the pain that follows.

Jubin explores his romantic side in 'Meri Aashqiui'. The track has been composed by Rochak Kohli, written by Rashmi Virag and directed by Ashish Panda. It has been shot in Meghalaya's small town 'Dawki'.

Talking about the song, Nautiyal shared, "I'm thrilled to be part of the project. It's going to be a cult song, which will stay on your playlist for long. Meri Aashiqui sees me as an all-out-romantic guy because that's the requirement of the song. Although I have featured in the videos of my songs earlier, this one challenged me as an actor. People will be able to feel that extra that has gone into it from my side. My director (Ashish Panda) and extremely talented co-actor (Ihana Dhillon) supported me in places where an extra effort was required to perform."

Watch the song here:

Nautiyal recently made headlines for two songs - 'Marjaavaan's 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Kabir Singh's 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'. Director Ashish Panda spoke about Jubin as an actor and added, "Jubin gave his 100 per cent and was stubborn about getting it right even when I said it was 'okay.' We shot in some very difficult terrain and locations but he did not ask for any concessions. I was blessed with two 2 good actors on the set."