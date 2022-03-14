Jubin Nautiyal breaks silence on dating rumours with ‘Kabir Singh’ actress Nikita Dutta

Since Nikita Dutta of Kabir Singh fame paid a visit to rumoured boyfriend and musician Jubin Nautiyal's hometown in Uttarakhand to see him and his family, rumours about the two seeing one other have circulated. They were recently seen in a cafe in Juhu. She's been photographed picking up the musician from the airport on several occasions, and the two frequently comment to each other's social media posts.

There has been talk of how the two families met, and a wedding could happen soon. He remained tight-lipped when asked if the two are dating. According to the Bombay Times, Jubin said, “they are deafeningly silent on the subject. Since her appearance on the TV show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste,’ Nikita has been a friend of his. When Jubin sang a song in that show, they got to know one other well. Nikita and Jubin had been interacting at a Juhu cafe for a long time. He stated that he will not reveal whether or not they are dating because one thing leads to another and they do not wish to be the centre of attention.”

Previously, Nikita shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains.”

Jubin quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well.”



Nikita has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, including ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ and Dream Girl, as well as films like Gold and Kabir Singh. Jubin, on the other hand, has sung in films such as ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘Raabta’, among others.