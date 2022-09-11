Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Jubin Nautiyal breaks silence after #ArrestJubinNautiyal stars trending on social media

After #ArrestJubinNautiyal started trending, Jubin Nautiyal took to Twitter and said 'don't get upset on rumours.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

Jubin Nautiyal breaks silence after #ArrestJubinNautiyal stars trending on social media
Credit: Jubin Nautiyal/Instagram

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who found himself in the middle of controversies after announcing his US concert, has issued a statement after #ArrestJubinNautiyal started trending on Twitter.

It all started when Jubin Nautiyal announced his US concert. As per the media reports, the concert will be organised by Jai Singh, who has connections with a banned Khalistani troupe. As soon as this news circulated, netizens got angry and demanded the singer's arrest. 

After #ArrestJubinNautiyal started trending, Jubin took to Twitter and wrote, "Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country. I love you all."

Check out the #ArrestJubinNautiyal trend:

As soon as this news went viral, netizens took to Instagram and slammed the singer. 

Earlier, according to the Bombay Times, while talking about his wedding rumours with Nikita, Jubin said, “they are deafeningly silent on the subject. Since her appearance on the TV show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste,’ Nikita has been a friend of his. When Jubin sang a song in that show, they got to know one other well. Nikita and Jubin had been interacting at a Juhu cafe for a long time. He stated that he will not reveal whether or not they are dating because one thing leads to another and they do not wish to be the centre of attention.”

Previously, Nikita shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains." Jubin quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well.”

Nikita has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, including ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ and Dream Girl, as well as films like Gold and Kabir Singh. Jubin, on the other hand, has sung in films such as ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘Raabta’, among others.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.