Jubin Nautiyal breaks silence after #ArrestJubinNautiyal stars trending on social media

Credit: Jubin Nautiyal/Instagram

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, who found himself in the middle of controversies after announcing his US concert, has issued a statement after #ArrestJubinNautiyal started trending on Twitter.

It all started when Jubin Nautiyal announced his US concert. As per the media reports, the concert will be organised by Jai Singh, who has connections with a banned Khalistani troupe. As soon as this news circulated, netizens got angry and demanded the singer's arrest.

After #ArrestJubinNautiyal started trending, Jubin took to Twitter and wrote, "Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country. I love you all."

Hello friends and twitter family, I've been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don't get upset on rumours. I love my country. I love you all pic.twitter.com/0Peyy74rwr — Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) September 10, 2022

Check out the #ArrestJubinNautiyal trend:

This is Just not acceptable at any cost#ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/0cDUQ2RDNt — Vikram (@Vikram_40) September 9, 2022

Seems like Bollywood will never learn.

Latest is @JubinNautiyal, he's working with ISI agents blacklisted by GOI.

Here's the letter issued by @HMOIndia on June 2020 asking Indian artists not to work with Rehan and his associates... #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/Yb0dBFvThT — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 9, 2022

As soon as this news went viral, netizens took to Instagram and slammed the singer.

Earlier, according to the Bombay Times, while talking about his wedding rumours with Nikita, Jubin said, “they are deafeningly silent on the subject. Since her appearance on the TV show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste,’ Nikita has been a friend of his. When Jubin sang a song in that show, they got to know one other well. Nikita and Jubin had been interacting at a Juhu cafe for a long time. He stated that he will not reveal whether or not they are dating because one thing leads to another and they do not wish to be the centre of attention.”

Previously, Nikita shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains." Jubin quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well.”

Nikita has appeared in a variety of television shows and films, including ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ and Dream Girl, as well as films like Gold and Kabir Singh. Jubin, on the other hand, has sung in films such as ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘Raabta’, among others.