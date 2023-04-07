Jubilee Twitter review: Vikramaditya Motwane show is 'sparkling series of the golden era of Hindi cinema', say netizens

Jubilee/Instagram

Directed by and created by Vikramaditya Motwane of Lootera and Udaan fame, the series Jubilee is a fictional tale revolving around the hidden secrets of the glamourous Hindi film industry in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The Prime Video show stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ram Kapoor, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

The netizens have been sharing their reviews of the show on the micro-blogging platform since its release on Thursday night. Jubilee has fascinated the viewers with its old-world charm taking the viewers on a nostalgia-filled ride with retro music, sets, costumes, and styles of Bollywood.

A Twitter user wrote, "#Jubilee is a sparkling series of the golden era of Hindi cinema, what an act by #AparshaktiKhurana #waqimagabi #sidhantgupta #AditiRaoHydari the almost near to real story and characters are eerie to be true. Outstanding.", while another added, "Jubilee is a love letter to filmmaking. Will pay to watch it in a theater. Visual storytelling at its best, almost magical at times. Terrific world-building that works like a slow poison - unrushed and poetic."

"Watched the first episode of #Jubilee and it's right up my alley. Aparshakti Khurana's performance reminds me so much of the stuff that Javier Bardem used to do in his early days. Can't wait to watch the rest of the episodes", read another tweet. A user tweeted, "#Jubilee is @PrimeVideoIN is mind-blowing. Every frame is a work of art, every actor is brilliant. Terrific direction by #VikramadityaMotwane."

The first five episodes of Jubilee have been released on April 7 and the next five episodes will stream on April 14 on Prime Video.



