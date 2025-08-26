Jr NTR's YRF spy standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2 he was supposed to start..

Soon after the debacle of War 2 there were reports that the standalone movie of Jr NTR in the Spy Universe has been shelved. But his team denied the rumours and issued an official statement on the same.

Yash Raj Films' War 2 was supposed to be a perfect launchpad for Jr NTR. The Telugu star made his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik in the much-awaited actioner. The film was expected to become the highest-grossing film of the year. But the film crashed after a decent start. Despite a festive release, War 2 failed at the box office, and Tarak's dreamy Hindi debut was shattered.

Rumours have it that YRF initially planned to make a spin-off on Jr NTR's Raghu (War 2 character). However, after the debacle of the Ayan Mukerji-directed, there were reports that the production house has decided to shelve the standalone movie of Jr NTR. However, as per the source, the so-called spin-off was never a part of the plan.

Not YRF's spin-off, Jr NTR's next film after War 2 is...

An independent industry source revealed, "Post War 2, Jr. NTR was always supposed to start work on his next film with Prashanth Neel, followed by Devara 2, and the development remains the same. The team is gearing up, and the preparations are already underway. YRF solo filmed immediately after War 2 was never in the plan." So after War 2, Jr NTR will be busy with the KGF director for NTR31, followed by Devara Part 2.

About War 2

The big-budget spy thriller is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is the direct sequel to the 2019 film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Unlike War 2, the prequel was a blockbuster and also the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. War 2 underperformed, accruing a loss between Rs 40-70 crore. After War 2, YRF Spy Universe's next outing is Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha. After the weak performance of War 2, producer Aditya Chopra is making sure to revive the Spy Universe, and has brought major changes in Alpha. Alpha is expected to release in cinemas in December 2025.