Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' motion poster to be unveiled amid coronavirus lockdown

SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial is RRR which is another magnum opus in the making. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles and Alia Bhatt as the female lead. It also has Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and the shooting has been happening in full swing. Now it has been stopped for a while due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. However, that hasn't stopped the makers from giving out a new update of RRR to the fans.

The makers took to their social media pages and announced that the motion poster of RRR is all set to be unveiled tomorrow that is, March 24, 2020. They posted a photo in which two hands can be seen one in water and the other one in the fire. The official Twitter page of RRR wrote, "Get set for the title logo and motion poster of @RRRMovie tomorrow. Stay safe. Stay excited! #RRRMotionPosterTomorrow @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @dvvmovies"

Olivia Morris, Thor famed actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have also been roped in for important roles. The movie was previously going to feature Daisy Edgar Jones opposite Jr. NTR.

RRR was earlier slated for October 2020 release. However, if reports are to be believed then due to extensive post-production work and VFX, the release date of RRR has been pushed ahead to January 8, 2020. Talking about the name RRR, the period drama is reportedly titled 'Raama Roudra Rushitam' in Telugu which is roughly translated in English as 'Rise Revolt Revenge'.