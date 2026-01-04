FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India

US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'

Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket

After Venezuela, Colombia next? Trump warns president Gustavo Petro: 'Has to watch his...'

Meet Jay Dudhane, Splitsvilla 13 winner, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up, arrested at Mumbai airport for this reason

Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's 'priceless' mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I felt like I was...'

BCB moves ICC, seeks relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches over security concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Rubio, Trump say...

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India

ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in dome

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'

Nidhi Dutta, who is one of the producers of Border 2 and also JP Dutta's daughter, has shut down the comparisons between both the films. She has stated Border 2 was never meant to compete with Border or break any records. Both the movies are headlined by Sunny Deol.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 08:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'
Border 2 vs Border
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-awaited war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is the spiritual sequel of the 1997 blockbuster Border, that also featured Deol with Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. While the first part was directed by JP Dutta, the second part has been helmed by Kesari-fame Anurag Singh.

Following the release of the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, which is recreated from Sandese Aate Hai from Border, several fans have begun comparing the upcoming film to the original movie. Sharing the visuals from Sandese Aate Hai with the background music of Ghar Kab Aaoge, one netizen made a reel and captioned it, "Will Border 2 be able to break the record of Border 1? Yes or No?". Apart from becoming a cult classic, Border also became a blockbuster and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997.

Nidhi Dutta, who is one of the producers of the upcoming film and also JP Dutta's daughter, shared this reel on her Instagram Stories and shut down the comparisons between both the films. Making it clear that Border 2 was never meant to compete with Border or break any records, Nidhi wrote, "The idea was NEVER TO BREAK THE RECORD OF BORDER! Nobody ever can! My father created a Masterpiece! BUT HE MADE THAT FILM TO TELL STORIES OF OUR SOLDIERS AND BORDER 2 DOES THE SAME! THATS what's important! Telling our soldier's stories."

Similar to the 1997 release, the spiritual sequel is also set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Also starring Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh, the much-awaited film releases worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches from India
ICC set to take BIG call after Bangladesh seek shift of T20 World Cup matches
US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture' Maduro; know why
US-Venezuela tensions: Jack Ryan clip from 2019 goes viral after US 'capture'
JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'
JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta on Border 2 comparisons with Border
Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?
Venezuela Crisis Explained:Socialist economy, domestic blunders or US sanctions?
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket
Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in dome
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement