JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta breaks silence on Border 2 comparisons with Border: 'Nobody can...'

Nidhi Dutta, who is one of the producers of Border 2 and also JP Dutta's daughter, has shut down the comparisons between both the films. She has stated Border 2 was never meant to compete with Border or break any records. Both the movies are headlined by Sunny Deol.

The much-awaited war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is the spiritual sequel of the 1997 blockbuster Border, that also featured Deol with Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. While the first part was directed by JP Dutta, the second part has been helmed by Kesari-fame Anurag Singh.

Following the release of the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge, which is recreated from Sandese Aate Hai from Border, several fans have begun comparing the upcoming film to the original movie. Sharing the visuals from Sandese Aate Hai with the background music of Ghar Kab Aaoge, one netizen made a reel and captioned it, "Will Border 2 be able to break the record of Border 1? Yes or No?". Apart from becoming a cult classic, Border also became a blockbuster and was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997.

Nidhi Dutta, who is one of the producers of the upcoming film and also JP Dutta's daughter, shared this reel on her Instagram Stories and shut down the comparisons between both the films. Making it clear that Border 2 was never meant to compete with Border or break any records, Nidhi wrote, "The idea was NEVER TO BREAK THE RECORD OF BORDER! Nobody ever can! My father created a Masterpiece! BUT HE MADE THAT FILM TO TELL STORIES OF OUR SOLDIERS AND BORDER 2 DOES THE SAME! THATS what's important! Telling our soldier's stories."

Similar to the 1997 release, the spiritual sequel is also set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Also starring Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh, the much-awaited film releases worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films.

