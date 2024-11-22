Bollywood celebrities often encounter awkward situations but they come out of it without getting hurt due to their presence of mind.

Being a public figure that too a film star is not easy in India. You keep encountering unusual situations where a normal behaviour can be perceived as pretention. Bollywood actors are often asked bizarre questions by the fans and journalists in person, leave aside what they go through on social media.

Actress Katrina Kaif faced one such situation at a press event where a journalist made a weird statement about her kissing scene in a film with Shah Rukh Khan. It seems he was referring to a film titled Zero. He asked whether Katrina enjoyed the kissing scene with Shah Rukh Khan and how ‘lucky’ she is! It became even more tedious after that for Katrina because the same person said she is ‘lucky’ twice because Shah Rukh kissed her in a previous film titled Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Thanks to Katrina’s wit and patience, she didn’t lose her calm at a public conference. She handled the situation with a lot of maturity and asked the journalist to direct the same question to Shah Rukh Khan. Her annoyance was quite visible at this point.

She might have handled a tricky situation with smartness but it’s doubtful if every celebrity would be able to do so!

