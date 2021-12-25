‘Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna’: Arjun Kapoor's hilarious birthday wish for 'Chachu' Anil Kapoor winning hearts

On the occasion of Anil Kapoor’s 65th birthday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has a great sense of humour, took to social media and won over the internet by penning a rib-tickling birthday caption for the 90’s star that highlighted how Veteran actor is getting younger by the day.

In this laugh-out-loud post on Friday, Arjun posted pictures that showed how Anil is defying age year on year while his family members, including the young actor, are getting old. Arjun calls Anil ‘a storehouse of youth’, tells everyone that no one has ever seen an ‘everlasting beauty’ like Anil. He also stated that while Anil ‘ages like fine wine’, he is making ‘all other actors whine’.

Arjun wrote, “Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It`s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa.”

Check out the post:

Alongside the special poem, Arjun posted several pictures from his childhood and recent years and photoshopped Anil Kapoor there. The last picture however shows an old Arjun in the year 2060, besides the same, young Anil. Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don't refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in 'Mubarakan', their first film together.