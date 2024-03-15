Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

Joram director Devashish Makhija talks about the film's failure and how it impacted him.

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram was applauded by the critics after its release and even garnered applause at the film festivals, however, despite this, the film failed to be a commercial success. The director of the film, Devashish Makhija recently opened up about the impact of the film's box office failure on him and revealed that he has become bankrupt.

In an interview with Pranav Chokhani, Devashish Makhija said that he is paying the price of valuing art and talked about how Joram's box office failure has led him to bankruptcy and he cannot even afford a bicycle at the age of 40. He further added how he is unable to pay the rent of his apartment for 5 months.

The filmmaker said, "I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle. I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt. I haven’t paid rent in the last five months. Main abhi landlord ke aage haath-pair jod raha hoon ke yaar mujhe ghar se mat nikalo (I’m begging my landlord to not evict me from my house). That is the price you have to pay if you want to prioritize your art."

Makhija further called filmmaking an expensive art form and recalled how his first film Ajji, which was made in just Rs 1 crore, couldn't even recover its cost and revealed that the film only collected Rs 15 lakh at the box office. He further opined that artistic filmmakers call Joram and Bhonsle mainstream films but Mainstream filmmakers call it artistic and thus he is rejected from both extremes and that is why he calls himself "gutter filmmaker".

Joram is a thriller written and directed by Devashish Makhija and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe. Recently, at the Critics Choice Awards 2024, Devashish Makhija won the award for Best Writing for Joram.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.