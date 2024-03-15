Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's premises in money laundering case probe

'Misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted': India on US' remarks on CAA

This actress began working at 8, was highest-paid, quit after illness, still more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Meet filmmaker who turned Rs 35 into Rs 300 crore, once ironed clothes, borrowed money, now has most 100-crore films

Surprising benefits of using curd for hair care

Fastest planets in our solar system

10 expensive monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

This actress began working at 8, was highest-paid, quit after illness, still more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

Joram director Devashish Makhija talks about the film's failure and how it impacted him.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 04:36 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Joram director Devashish Makhija
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram was applauded by the critics after its release and even garnered applause at the film festivals, however, despite this, the film failed to be a commercial success. The director of the film, Devashish Makhija recently opened up about the impact of the film's box office failure on him and revealed that he has become bankrupt. 

In an interview with Pranav Chokhani, Devashish Makhija said that he is paying the price of valuing art and talked about how Joram's box office failure has led him to bankruptcy and he cannot even afford a bicycle at the age of 40. He further added how he is unable to pay the rent of his apartment for 5 months. 

The filmmaker said, "I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle. I have not made money off any of my films. I struggle to pay rent. Because Joram didn’t make any of its money back, I am bankrupt. I haven’t paid rent in the last five months. Main abhi landlord ke aage haath-pair jod raha hoon ke yaar mujhe ghar se mat nikalo (I’m begging my landlord to not evict me from my house). That is the price you have to pay if you want to prioritize your art." 

Makhija further called filmmaking an expensive art form and recalled how his first film Ajji, which was made in just Rs 1 crore, couldn't even recover its cost and revealed that the film only collected Rs 15 lakh at the box office. He further opined that artistic filmmakers call Joram and Bhonsle mainstream films but Mainstream filmmakers call it artistic and thus he is rejected from both extremes and that is why he calls himself "gutter filmmaker". 

Joram is a thriller written and directed by Devashish Makhija and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe. Recently, at the Critics Choice Awards 2024, Devashish Makhija won the award for Best Writing for Joram.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet real owner of Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustains major injury, says TMC

US: Joe Biden, Donald Trump clinch presidential nominations, set for first presidential rematch since 1956

Viral video: Pakistani father-daughter duo’s dance to SRK song wows internet, watch

PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after losing to Korea's An Se Young

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement