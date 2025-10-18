FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'

Although the team celebrated the film's success, this is worth noting that the film was made in the reported budget of Rs 120 crores, and till now, in 30 days, it has made only Rs 167 crores worldwide.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 05:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'
Gajraj Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Subhash Kapoor at Jolly LLB 3's success bash
Gajraj Rao celebrated the success of his latest release, Jolly LLB 3, with the team. The veteran actor dropped a video of the cake-cutting ceremony on social media during a small get-together with co-stars Saurabh Shukla and Seema Biswas, along with the rest of the team.

The clip showed not one but two cakes during the celebration. Showing his gratitude to the audience for showering Jolly LLB 3 with love, the Badhaai Ho actor penned on his IG, "It’s the fifth week, and our movie Jolly LLB 3 is still running in theatres. Thank you to the audience for giving so much love to the film. Last evening, Jolly’s creator, Subhash ji, organised a small gathering at his office to celebrate the film's success. There was singing and music, chatter and laughter resonated…(sic)"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gajraj Rao (@gajrajrao)

Thanking the team behind the courtroom drama, Gajraj added, "What more could an artist want, a good role, being liked by the audience, and then an invitation to such an event… Thank you, Captain Kapoor, for this memorable journey. For those of you who haven’t watched our film yet, please book your tickets today."

Back in September, Gajraj was all praises for his co-star Seema Biswas, someone he has been inspired by for a very long time. He disclosed that he first saw Seema on the stage in Delhi and was completely jaw-dropped by her performance.

Gajraj wrote on the photo-sharing app, "About 35 years ago, I saw Seema Biswas for the first time on the Delhi stage as part of the NSD Repertory company in play after play, her stage presence was electrifying. I was just a rookie theatre actor then and watching stalwarts like Seema Biswas, Govind Namdev, Himani Shivpuri, and Srivallabh Vyas perform live was always a deeply moving experience. Actors of her league don't just perform; they create masterclasses for generations to learn from through both their stage and cinema work

