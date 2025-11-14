Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

Jolly LLB 3 was expected to become a box office blockbuster, but it failed to entertain the audiences. The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Wari-starrer will start streaming on Netflix from November 11.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the leading roles, the courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 was released in the cinemas on September 19. The film also starred Saurabh Shukla, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and Avijit Dutt in key roles.

Around two months after its theatrical release, Jolly LLB 3 will have its streaming premiere on Netflix on November 14. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix."

Set in the rustic village of Parsaul in Rajasthan, the film tells the emotional story of Janki Rajaram Solanki, a poor farmer's widow whose husband dies by suicide after he fails to save his family's land from being taken over by a wealthy industrialist. This heartbreaking event sparks a dramatic clash in court between two lawyers, both coincidentally named Jolly.

Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the black comedy legal drama series. The first film Jolly LLB released in 2013 and starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and the second film Jolly LLB 2 hit theatres in 2017 and featured Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Jagish and Jagdishwar reunited in Jolly LLB 3 to entertain audiences, but failed to do so.

Subhash Kapoor has directed all the thee films in this courtroom drama series. Jolly LLB 3 was expected to break the box office records, but it underperformed heavily. The film earned Rs 116 crore net in India and collected Rs 170 crore gross worldwide. While the first part had grossed Rs 46 crore globally, the second part minted Rs 198 crore gross at the global box office.

READ | Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala