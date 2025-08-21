Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jolly LLB 3 in trouble? Pune court summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, director Subhash Kapoor to appear in court for...

Even before the release, Jolly LLB 3 is in trouble as a lawyer filed a petition in Pune civil court, stating that the movie is disrespecting the legal system and portrays lawyers in a poor light.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:03 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jolly LLB 3 in trouble? Pune court summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, director Subhash Kapoor to appear in court for...
A poster of Jolly LLB 3

A Pune civil court has summoned actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and director Subhash Kapoor over their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3. The summons came after lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan filed a petition claiming that the movie disrespects the legal system and portrays lawyers and judges in a poor light. He specifically objected to a scene where judges are addressed as “mama,” which he said was derogatory. The court has asked all three to appear in person on October 28 at 11 am.

Why was the petition filed? 

Advocate Khan told ANI that his intention was to protect the dignity of the profession. “Lawyers and judges must be respected. What they have shown is wrong, so I moved the Pune court. The court has now directed Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and the director to be present,” he said. His complaint was first filed in 2024 after the film’s teaser came out on August 12. 

About the Jolly LLB franchise

Jolly LLB 3 is the third part of the popular courtroom drama franchise. Jolly LLB was released in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead, and it became a surprise box-office success. In 2017, Akshay Kumar replaced him as the lead in Jolly LLB 2, and it became a bigger success. After an eight-year break, both Akshay and Arshad have come together for the latest instalment, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under Star Studio 18. When it comes to the female leads, Amrita Rao was paired opposite Arshad in Jolly Part 1, and Huma Qureshi was cast opposite Akshay in Jolly Part 2. They both are rumoured to reprise their parts as well. Saurabh Shukla returns as Judge Tripathi, and he's considered the soul of the franchise. Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on September 19, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

