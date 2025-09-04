Jolly LLB 3: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla film

Meet man who scored 39% in Class 12, didn’t know English, later cracked IIT JEE, now working as...
The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the release of the film Jolly LLB 3, holding that its trailer does not contain any objectionable content against lawyers. The film, which is set to hit theatres on September 19, is directed by Subhash Kapoor and stars Akshay Kumar as well as Arshad Warsi.
A Lucknow bench of justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh passed the order on a writ petition filed by JY Shukla, who claimed that the trailer of the movie was derogatory against lawyers community and hence the movie should be banned.
Dismissing the plea, the bench observed, "We have gone through the alleged three official trailers/teasers of Jolly LLB 3, which according to the petitioners, are derogatory to the legal profession and tend to lower the dignity of the court in the eyes of a common man and we did not find any objectionable matter to warrant interference by this court."
The bench added, "We have also gone through the lyrics of the song 'Bhai vakeel hai' and we do not find anything which may interfere in the practice of the legal profession by genuine advocates."
Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the black comedy legal drama series. The first film Jolly LLB released in 2013 and starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and the second film Jolly LLB 2 hit theatres in 2017 and featured Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Now, Jagish and Jagdishwar will reunite in Jolly LLB 3 to entertain audiences.
The Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.
