Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to face off with Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla to return as judge?

Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi/File photos

After Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi in The State vs. Jolly LLB 2, the sequel to Jolly LLB, there have been rumours that the two stars might reunite in the third installment of the legal drama series directed by Subhash Kapoor. And now if reports are to be believed, Akshay and Arshad will be seen competing with each other in Jolly LLB 3.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and the things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face off between the two Jolly’s. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law."

The source added, "The idea is to create the ambience of a big screen courtroom drama and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humour with drama and thrill. Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023."



READ | Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's list of upcoming films after 3 successive flops

While Jolly LLB, in which Arshad's titular character Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly fought the case against Boman Irani's Tejinder Rajpal, was inspired by the real-life hit and run case of Sanjeev Nanda, Jolly LLB 2 was based on the fake encounters and showed Akshay's Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly fighting the case against his rival Pramod Mathur played by Annu Kapoor.

The only common factor in both the previous movies was the brilliant Saurabh Shukla, who is reported to return as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 3. The actor won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the first film, which was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.