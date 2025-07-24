Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever reveals she was asked to strip on video call by...': 'Imagine there is a 50-year-old man and you are...'

Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever was told that the role she was auditioning for is not a comedic one, as she is used to, but a bold one instead. This is when she was presented with a very disturbing request.

Johny Lever is counted among one of the most talented and successful comic actors in Indian cinema. However, despite his popularity, his daughter Jamie Lever had to struggle during her early days in showbiz. In a recent interview, Jamie Lever opened up about a chilling incident she faced during her early days that left her shaken. The comedian and actor revealed how she was once targeted by someone who claimed to be an international film director.

Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever says she was asked to strip on a video call

Jamie Lever shared that the incident took place when she was representing herself and did not have a manager. Casting agents had her contact information to call or message her in case of any opportunity that might come. During this time, she got an expected message where she was told to audition on a video call. Jamie Lever said that she was not given any script but was told to improvise for the role. When Jamie Lever joined the call, the other person kept their camera off. "The person who was posing as a director said, ‘I am in transit, so I can’t switch on my video, but this is an international film we are casting for, and you fit well in the part. But there are a few things that we want to test'," Jamie Lever said.

Jamie Lever was told that the role she was auditioning for is not a comedic one, as she is used to, but a bold one instead. This is when she was presented with a very disturbing request. Jamie Lever said, "They said that you imagine there is a 50-year-old man in front of you and you are trying to woo this man, and eventually, there is an intimate scene. I said, ‘I am not very comfortable with this. When there is a script, I will follow that’. They said, ‘There is no script, it is improvised, so if you want to strip or if you want to say something or if you want to do something else, feel free to do that'."

Is Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever an actress?

Jamie Lever said that as soon as she heard the word "strip", she realised something was amiss. "I said, ‘Strip? No one told me about that. I am not comfortable doing this’. They said, ‘But this is a very big project and we really want to cast you, it’s a big opportunity for you’. I said, ‘But sir, if you are expecting me to strip on this video call, I am not comfortable doing this and I wasn’t informed about it’. Then I said, ‘I don’t even feel comfortable talking to you right now,’ and then I quickly switched off the video."

Jamie Lever said that once she ended the call, she realised the situation that she was in, "That’s when I realised that this could be such a big scam because had I done anything innocently, they could have made a video out of it, they could have harassed me and a lot of other things could have happened," she said.

