Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi worked as a bus conductor in Mumbai in the 1940s and entertained the passengers with his hilarious manner of calling out bus stops like drunkards. One day, his antics were noticed by the legenadry actor Balraj Sahni, who asked Kazi to show his drunkard act to actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt. Dutt was so impressed by him that he gave him a role in his 1951 film Baazi and renamed Kazi to Johnny Walker, after the famous Scotch whisky brand, because of his signature act of playing a drunkard so convincingly and comically.

Johnny's performance was loved by the audiences, and with more and more movies, he became India's most beloved comedian. He went on to act in over 300 films, in which he mostly played the role of a drunkard. Though his screen name reflected his on-screen drunk persona, Johnny Walker was a teetotaller and claimed to have never touched alcohol in his life. Even though Johnny Walker remained one of the most popular character actors in Bollywood for three decades from the early 1950s to the late 1970s, not much is known about his romantic life.

The comedian fell in love with Noor aka Noorjahan, sister of popular actress Shakila, on the sets of the 1954 film Aar Paar directed by Guru Dutt. Noor was also an actress and played small roles in films. Though her family was against their relationship, Johnny Walker and Noorjahan tied the knot with each other in 1955. She quit the industry to focus on her married life. They had six children together, three sons and three daughters. Even though one of their sons Nasirr Khan has acted in famous films and series such as Baghban, Heeramandi, Wazir, and Force 2 among others, he didn't achieve the same level of fame as his father.

